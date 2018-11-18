Goodwill's Military Sundays – Ugly Sweater Party

Sunday, November 18, our Oceanside Tri-City retail store will have a huge assortment of ugly sweaters available for our military customers. This is a great opportunity to find a fun and funky sweater that is sure to get some attention at your holiday ugly sweater party. If you don’t have an ugly sweater party to attend, why not host one? A Goodwill wardrobe stylist will be available to help military families find the perfect ugly sweater. The daily military discount is 10 percent, it will be 20 percent at all of the Military Sunday events.