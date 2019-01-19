Gordon Carrier Returns to FSDA to Discuss Stadium Site Plan

Friends of San Diego Architecture will begin 2019 with a presentation by Gordon Carrier. The lecture will be at NewSchool, 1249 F Street, Downtown San Diego on Saturday, January 19th, 9:30 AM. Gordon Carrier, Chairman and Design Principal of Carrier Johnson + CULTURE, will be discussing the conceptual site planning design he led for San Diego State University. The city and SDSU now have the task of negotiating terms for the transfer of the property, so there will be months of planning and environmental review before the roadmap is adopted.

Come participate in 2019’s first public discussion of the year on this highly anticipated project. Arrive early for coffee. Admission is $5, but students are free. No reservations needed. Entrance is on Park Avenue. For more information, visit www.friendsofsdarch.com