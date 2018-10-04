The Gorilla at North Coast Rep Theatre School

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep opens Season 37 with a mystery comedy in one thrilling act, THE GORILLA. Follow the fearless private detectives as they hunt the terrifying terror that stalks the shadows. Is the Gorilla an unexplained spirit haunting this old mansion? Is the Gorilla a serial killer stalking a corrupted billionaire? Or is the Gorilla just a confused, but well-trained wild beast that broke out of captivity? Find out in The Gorilla! You’ll be climbing to the edge of your seat with excitement at each new twist. Appropriate for ages 7 to 97.

Adapted and directed by Benjamin Cole and inspired by Rian James and Sid Silvers, THE GORILLA showcases the talents of local students. Featured in the cast are Robbie Glatts and Caroline Salel, Solana Beach; Ella Jorgensen and Sophia Khan, Rancho Santa Fe; Kirra Cheeseman and Rachel Weir, Encinitas; Gabby Gerardy and Kayla Kamani, Del Mar; Hailey Irwin, Julia Isber and Jackson Kampf, Carmel Valley; Wendy Maddox and Chris Payne, Carlsbad; and Sophia Valenti, Clairemont.

Performance times are Thursday, October 4, 5pm.; October 5, 5 pm; October 6, 10 a.m. and 5:15pm, and October 7, 10am. For tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055. Or visit the website at www.northcoastrep.org.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D in Solana Beach.