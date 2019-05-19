Gospel-Spirituals: Precious in God's Sight

Precious in God's Sight

... will inspire you with an African American Praise Choir, Gospel Soloists, Poetry Interpretation, Gospel/Spiritual sounds from WESTWIND BRASS and nationally renowned Jazz saxophonist, Jay Boykins.

Husband-wife emcees, ABC News National Investigative Correspondent Kyra Phillips and FOX News White House Correspondent John Roberts, will lead this cast of amazing talent, including vocalists Francine DeWitt Haynes and Michael Morgan, and ABC Channel 10 news anchor Kimberly Hunt.

All ages are welcome! There is no charge for this concert, however a free will offering will be taken. Plan to come and praise God with your family and friends in an innovative and soulful worship experience!

A Soul Food Lunch ($7) will be offered prior to the event at noon - 1:30 PM. Purchase tickets at

fumcsd.org/soufood

by May 16.

This event is presented by Unity in Diversity, a group composed of members of First Church and St. Paul's UMC, in cooperation with the San Diego School of Christian Studies.