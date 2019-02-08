St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) presents “Gotta’ Have Heart: Magnify” at Sophie’s Gallery and Gift Shop, located at 109 Rea Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020 a show featuring a collection of photographs of contemporary floral images celebrating the creative growth of our artists. The show is on display from February 8-28, 2019. A free public reception will be held at Sophie’s Gallery on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Photographs in the show are shot through a magnifying glass to create atmospheric effects of light and shadow. Supported by Outside the Lens, Sophie’s photographers learn technical skills and composition to capture compelling shots, while gaining confidence in using digital media. Outside the Lens is a digital media and educational nonprofit that encourages those behind the lens to tell their stories through photography and other digital media.

The public reception for Magnify will include wine, hors d’oeuvres and live music. Three local art vendors will also be featured at the reception. Linda Barton of Desert Traveler creates wind chimes made from repurposed vintage china, found objects, fused glass, and stained glass. Soap Designs by Sydney creates handmade specialty soaps. Artist Valerie Rosenthal of Val's Art Studio makes art made of felt with a unique flair, including adorable animals, crafts, wearable felt art and refashioned handmade sweaters.