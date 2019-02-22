Grad Forum 4

The concert will feature:

James Beauton performing String of Pearls (for marimba) by David Lang

Teresa Díaz de Cossio playing Sequenza I (for flute) by Luciano Berio

Chris Clarino playing Transparent Wave (for snare drum) by Thomas DeLio

Nicholas Solem performing his work Phasegnau for electronics

SElectOr performing electronic improvisations

Alex Ishov playing Flight by George Benjamin (for flute)

A performance by Keir Gogwilt and Kyle Motl (violin and double bass)

Conrad Prebys Music Center, Experimental Theater

University of California, San Diego

FREE