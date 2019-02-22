Grad Forum 4
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
The concert will feature:
James Beauton performing String of Pearls (for marimba) by David Lang
Teresa Díaz de Cossio playing Sequenza I (for flute) by Luciano Berio
Chris Clarino playing Transparent Wave (for snare drum) by Thomas DeLio
Nicholas Solem performing his work Phasegnau for electronics
SElectOr performing electronic improvisations
Alex Ishov playing Flight by George Benjamin (for flute)
A performance by Keir Gogwilt and Kyle Motl (violin and double bass)
Conrad Prebys Music Center, Experimental Theater
University of California, San Diego
FREE