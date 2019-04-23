Warwick's and La Jolla Riford Library will host Graham Hancock as he discusses and signs his new book, "America Before: The Key to Earth's Lost Civilization." Hancock is the internationally bestselling author of "Magicians of the Gods,"

"The Sign and the Seal," and "Fingerprints of the Gods." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.