Gran Partita! Spotlight Chamber Music

TSRI Auditorium (Neurosciences) at Scripps 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. , San Diego, California 92121

Gran Partita!

Members of the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Mozart: Gran Partita: Serenade in B-flat Major, K. 361/370a

Members of the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra present a Spotlight Chamber Music Series of the famous Gran Partita. This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d'oeuvres.

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

$65.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival

TSRI Auditorium (Neurosciences) at Scripps 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. , San Diego, California 92121 View Map
