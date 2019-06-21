Gran Partita! Spotlight Chamber Music
TSRI Auditorium (Neurosciences) at Scripps 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. , San Diego, California 92121
Gran Partita!
Members of the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra
Mozart: Gran Partita: Serenade in B-flat Major, K. 361/370a
Members of the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra present a Spotlight Chamber Music Series of the famous Gran Partita. This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d'oeuvres.
Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!
$65.
Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival