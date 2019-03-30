Baldwin & Sons welcomes guests to the Grand Opening of Alay at Otay Ranch Town Center (1444 Suwerte Avenue in Chula Vista), a new townhome community designed for families seeking a healthy, active lifestyle.

This luxury new home showcase welcomes the public with model home tours, Cooking Demonstrations & much more. The Grand Opening event will include public tours through new townhome models as well as life size games. Highlighting Alay’s “It’s All About the Lifestyle” motto, the event celebrates the healthy amenities and lifestyle that the new community provides and will feature San Diego-native, internationally recognized Naturopathic Chef Tina “The Medicine Chef” Martini.

The Grand Opening event will offer a first look at the incredible Alay community that will include 80 three-story townhomes ranging in size from 1,938 to 2,505 square feet. Alay’s stylish townhomes were specifically designed with Southern California families in mind, especially those seeking a healthy lifestyle as well as numerous amenities that promote outdoor exercise and good health.