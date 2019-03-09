Grand Opening Celebration

Sleep Bedder is celebrating our new location, Sommeil, as well as the opening reception for our resident artist this season, Michelle Jean Studio, Kiyoshi, Kaivalya, Harry Sheppard, tulengua, mystery cave, prettyhowtown. The Homebrewer Beer, Négociant Winery Wine, Parabola Coffee Roasting Company, Ink & Paint, NV Personal Dining, Bodywork with 420 Mobile Massages' Cara Sherman. Free entry. All Ages friendly. $5 suggested donation