Grand Opening Celebration
Sleep Bedder at Sommeil 2867 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104
Sleep Bedder is celebrating our new location, Sommeil, as well as the opening reception for our resident artist this season, Michelle Jean Studio, Kiyoshi, Kaivalya, Harry Sheppard, tulengua, mystery cave, prettyhowtown. The Homebrewer Beer, Négociant Winery Wine, Parabola Coffee Roasting Company, Ink & Paint, NV Personal Dining, Bodywork with 420 Mobile Massages' Cara Sherman. Free entry. All Ages friendly. $5 suggested donation
North Park, San Diego