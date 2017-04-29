Grand Opening Celebration

FACE PAINTING • ENTERTAINMENT • GIVEAWAYS • CRAFTS • FUN

Celebrating 18 Years of Diverse Child Care in an Underserved Community

New Facility Grand Opening

San Diego, CA - On Saturday, April 29th from Noon to 4:00 PM Children of the Rainbow is celebrating 18 years of quality child care service to the Logan Heights, Barrio Logan, Grant Hills, Golden Hill and Downtown San Diego communities by commemorating the grand opening of its newest facility in the recently constructed mixed-use Comm22 Building at 690 Beardsley St. #101, San Diego, CA 92113.

Join us at this festive event to get a taste of the multi-cultural experiences the children have on a daily basis at the child care center, with free food tasting from around the world. Listen to international music, tour our facility and learn more about our philosophy of diversity and acceptance and how we practice it on a daily basis with our staff and with the families we serve.

For 18 years, Children of the Rainbow has exposed children to diversity by introducing them early to music and art, building lasting foundations for the development of their writing and reading skills. Through play, dance, art, music and our globally diverse staff, we enable children to expand their thinking, express their feelings and exercise their imaginations.

Children of the Rainbow is known for providing enriching child care programs to San Diego’s underserved communities. We offer unusual hours of operation to serve the working families of the community, especially those who work in the service industries requiring early morning and late in the evening care for their children.

We invite you come by to congratulate us and celebrate the grand opening of this new facility and all that it will bring to our Community. Children of the Rainbow is bringing a global perspective to local child care.