“The Grand Small Works Exhibition”

(La Jolla, CA) La Playa Gallery and acclaimed curator, Erica Putis, are proud to present a new public art show in La Jolla entitled, “The Grand Small Works Exhibition,” Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5-8 pm.

This exhibition focuses on the talents of over 12 of San Diego’s most collectible local artists, each presenting their unique style in small scale. That is, each work is will be no larger than 6” x 6”. From original oils to encaustics, the selective variety, while it lasts, will be electric. So, come early as each work is a one-of-a-kind original.

If you are inspired by art or have out-of-town guests, here is an event that offers paintings that fit into take-home luggage. Keys to remember: (1) over 12 local artists (2) small scale (3) original works (4) all styles (5) travel size and (6) La Playa Gallery’s events are the perfect Friday evening, with a wine and cheese setting, just blocks from the beach.

“The Grand Small Works Exhibition” runs from May 3rd to June 7, 2019. La Playa Gallery is open, Monday – Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. The gallery is located at 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA, in the heart of the La Jolla Shores business community. For more information, please visit www.laplayagallery.com or call (858) 454-6903.

ABOUT LA PLAYA GALLERY

La Playa Gallery offers the public a unique collection of important artistic works including fine paintings, jewelry and sculptured works. The gallery takes pride in offering its patrons and the public a variety of themed shows throughout the year.