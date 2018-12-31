Grant Grill New Year’s Eve Dinner 5:30 Seating

Ring in the New Year at THE US GRANT’s Grant Grill and Lounge with fine dining, live music and one-of-a-kind beverage offerings. New Year’s Eve dinner options include an early seating pre-celebration 4-course dinner and the late seating 5-course dinner experience with a midnight toast and live music. Enjoy the pre-celebration menu from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for $75 per person (tax and gratuity are additional). There will also be an additional seating at 8:30 p.m. For reservations, please call 619-744-2077 or online here: https://www.opentable.com/grant-grill-reservations-san-diego?restref=7627