Grass & Mint Families - Class #3 (Warm Season Crop Series)
Wild Willow Farm & Education Center 2550 Sunset Avenue, Imperial Beach , San Diego, California 92154
The third and final class of our 3-class warm season crop family focuses on the grass & mint families
-Lamiaceae: basil, mint, rosemary, sage, savory, marjoram, oregano, hyssop, thyme, lavender, and perilla.
-Poacaea (Grass) Family: Corn, Wheat, Oats + others (Buckwheat, Quinoa, Amaranth,) & Asparagus, Basil, Okra
Led by farmer Paul Maschka, a highly respected seasoned farmer and instructor in holistic agriculture. You are sure to learn a great deal no matter what your experience level is!
Activities
-historic journey of the plant family
-hands-on field lab at the farm analyzing our crops
-learn how to seed, propagate, and harvest
-care and soil needs
-cooking demo and tasting samples of Wild Willow Farm's produce
You may select which classes to attend or save by purchasing the 3-day discounted package:
Class #1: Squash Families
Saturday, September 8th
Class #2: Tomato & Bean Families
Saturday, September 15th
Class #3: Grass & Mint Families
Saturday, September 22nd
General Admission:
$65 per class or
$160 for all 3 classes
WWF Alumni Discount:
(you have to be a past student of Wild Willow Farming 101)
$50 per class or
$130 for all 3 classes