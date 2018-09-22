Grass & Mint Families - Class #3 (Warm Season Crop Series)

The third and final class of our 3-class warm season crop family focuses on the grass & mint families

-Lamiaceae: basil, mint, rosemary, sage, savory, marjoram, oregano, hyssop, thyme, lavender, and perilla.

-Poacaea (Grass) Family: Corn, Wheat, Oats + others (Buckwheat, Quinoa, Amaranth,) & Asparagus, Basil, Okra

Led by farmer Paul Maschka, a highly respected seasoned farmer and instructor in holistic agriculture. You are sure to learn a great deal no matter what your experience level is!

Activities

-historic journey of the plant family

-hands-on field lab at the farm analyzing our crops

-learn how to seed, propagate, and harvest

-care and soil needs

-cooking demo and tasting samples of Wild Willow Farm's produce

You may select which classes to attend or save by purchasing the 3-day discounted package:

Class #1: Squash Families

Saturday, September 8th

Class #2: Tomato & Bean Families

Saturday, September 15th

Class #3: Grass & Mint Families

Saturday, September 22nd

General Admission:

$65 per class or

$160 for all 3 classes

WWF Alumni Discount:

(you have to be a past student of Wild Willow Farming 101)

$50 per class or

$130 for all 3 classes