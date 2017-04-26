The Grass Skirt’s New Cocktail Menu + Tiki Mug Release Party

Just in time for summer The Grass Skirt is releasing a “first of its kind” custom punch bowl from Tiki Farm! The punch bowl will serve the Aku-Aku Lapu – a cocktail for two with The Grass Skirt’s signature rum blend, Demerara 151, Lemon, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Passionfruit, Falernum, and Demerara. The Pacific Beach tiki concept will also be celebrating the addition of delicious new cocktails to the menu with a special $8 price all night (with the exception of the punch bowl). Wet your beak with heady new concoctions such as the “Professor Feathers” - Jamaican Rum, Overproof Rum, Pimento Dram, Lime, Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Mango, "Bananas of Martinique” - Rhum XO, Banana Liqueur, Allspice Tiki Bitters (Old Fashioned Variation), or the "Melbourne Manhattan" - Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Coffee Infused Bitters, Allspice Tiki Bitters (Manhattan Variation) Take a mid-week tropical escape and get lost in the atmosphere of drummers, dancers, and great tiki tunes all night long.