Grab your family and friends and make plans to dine out on Wednesday, November 7th for The Great Coronado Dine Out! Enjoy lunch, dinner, desserts, craft cocktails and more at various restaurants around Coronado and a portion of sales will benefit CAMP WAMP. Founded by the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation, CAMP WAMP strives to provide life-changing outdoor education experiences to physically disabled children by means of a sleep-away week of camping under the stars. For participating restaurants and details, please visit wamplerfoundation.org/coronado-dine-out. Reservations are recommended.