The Great Release

"Psst! Over Here in the Alley. I've got a deal for you!"

Select artists will be opening their vaults for a once in lifetime offer. On Saturday, April 6, The Studio Door has invited some of San Diego's best contemporary artists to set up an art market behind The Studio Door in the alley where they will have a variety of art works ready to move. This is a fantastic opportunity to build your local collection and prices you can afford. No serious offers will be turned away. One day only.