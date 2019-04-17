The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2019 Green Business Expo on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the idyllic Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008. The event will bring together and showcase green businesses in the area that have helped make Carlsbad one of the most sustainable cities in the world.

The Green Business Expo will closely coincide with International Mother Earth Day to further recognize and celebrate sustainability and the outdoors.

Organized by the Chamber’s Green Business Committee, the mission of the event is to promote, support and educate Chamber members and event guests on the appropriate balance between economic, environmental and social aspects within the community to ensure sustainability for current and future generations.

If any local green businesses are interested in showcasing sustainable practices, there are only a few spots left to be an exhibitor! Exhibitor registration is for Chamber members only. The cost is $129 and includes a reserved exhibit space. The event is also open to the public with a required $10 donation to the Flower Fields Foundation, which provides educational programs for children in the local community.

To learn more about the Green Business Expo, register as an exhibitor, purchase tickets and for a list of exhibitors, visit: https://www.carlsbad.org/event/green-business-expo-2019/.