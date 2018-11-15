Green Connections 2018
SDG&E Innovation Center 4760 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California 92117
For the 7th year in a row, Scandinavian companies and business leaders will visit San Diego to attend the annual cleantech conference Green Connections 2018: Energy Storage & Renewable Energy. Industry leaders and researchers from the US will join to discuss the latest trends in an international setting.
A day filled with:
Speakers & panel discussions
Networking - food & beverage - exhibitors
12 Scandinavian companies
The ticket includes breakfast and lunch. Tickets are available at our website: http://www.sacc-sandiego.org/tickets.html