Green Electric St Paddy's San Diego Yacht Party Cruise
Hornblower's Inspiration Yacht 1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
Get discount Pier Pressure San Diego St. Paddy's Green Electric Yacht Party Tickets for Inspiration Yacht San Diego, CA on 3/16/19, at 3 pm - 8 pm PST. 1200+ People | 3 Decks | 9 DJs | 2 Dance Floors.
Celebrate St. Paddy’s at the Green Electric Bash aboard a cruise ship! On this Pier Pressure cruise, let loose and set sail into the gorgeous So-Cal sun aboard $4 million, 1200 person party yacht, the San Diego Inspiration. Featuring 3 Decks with breathtaking views of SD skyline, harbor, Coronado Bridge & more, 9 DJs playing Top40/House/Hip-Hop on 2 floors with 2 dance areas, and plenty of professionally staffed, fully stocked bars.
With 28,000 sq.ft. of event space, including 2 enclosed interior decks, an open-air sky deck rising 30 ft. off the water, and 360-degree views of downtown San Diego, the Inspiration Hornblower is California’s largest charter yacht south of San Francisco; seating up to 500 on each level.