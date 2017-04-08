Green Flash Cellar 3 - Barrelmaster's Reserve Rare Bottle Release

Join us in the Cellar 3 tasting room for a very limited-edition bottle release from our Barrelmaster's Reserve. We will debut "Brilliant Sauvage" - a wild ale aged in red wine barrels with Passion Fruit. There are only 600 bottles available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit 2 per person. First 50 people get a one-off commemorative Barrelmaster's Reserve Glass.

In addition we'll also be tapping -

Green Flash: Ochre Frumento Brandy and Bourbon Barrel-aged Barleywine)

Alpine: Raisin the Bar (Belgian Strong Dark Ale)

About the beer:

Brilliant Sauvage - Beer Description

Spring ushers in our first limited-edition Cellar 3 release from our Barrelmaster, a refined variation of our fruited wheat ale, Passion Fruit Kicker. Initially brewed with passion fruit puree and passion fruit tea, this exceptional ale is skillfully inoculated with our house brett strain and then aged for 8 months in a brilliant blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mouvedre barrels. Encouraged by the wood and wild yeast, it emerges with an earthy and vivid complexity. As a finishing touch, a cold brew blend of passion fruit tea is added. An aromatic celebration of passion fruit and verbena, Brilliant Sauvage offers flavors of ripe mango and red wine with distinct brett-notes of damp earth and a satisfying hint of barnyard funk. 6.1% ABV