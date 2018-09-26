Green Flash Concert Series: Pine Mountain Logs and Venice
Birch Aquarium 2300 Expedition Way, San Diego, California 92093
Back for its 13th season, the Green Flash concert series combines live music with panoramic ocean views on the aquarium’s stunning Tide-Pool Plaza. Keep an eye out for a real “green flash,” a rare optical phenomenon caused by refraction of light as the sun sets on the horizon.
Once again Venice and Pine Mountain logs are closing out the Green Flash Summer Concert Series with their repertoire of high energy classic hits range from Led Zeppelin to the Jackson Five, Tom Petty, TLC, Aerosmith, Outkast and more.
