Green Flash Supper Club with Carnitas' Snack Shack

Join us at Cellar 3 for an amazing Supper Club experience with Hanis Cavin & Carnitas Snack Shack

The Green Flash Supper Club is a series of dinner and beer pairings that take place in our tasting room. We partner with culinary masters from San Diego to craft five course menus that show off each chef's personal style of cuisine and then, our Director of Beer Education and Certified Cicerone, Dave Adams, thoughtfully pairs the lineup with beers from Green Flash and Cellar 3. The result is an exemplary dining experience.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and dinner begins at 7:00 pm. No early entry allowed. Please arrive on time.

About Carnitas Snack Shack:

In 2011, Chef Hanis Cavin and Sara Stroud opened Carnitas’ Snack Shack, their first joint venture in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. The “Snack Shack,” as it’s affectionately called, serves up thoughtfully-sourced, pork- centric American cuisine and local craft beers in a fun, no-fuss environment. Over the years Hanis and Sara (and Carnitas–their pet pig!) have earned the respect of their colleagues through hard work, creativity, and dedication to their community. Inspired to share their passion for food and life with more people, the king and queen of pork launched a Snack Shack on the Embarcadero waterfront in Spring 2016, offering a full bar program and panoramic views of the San Diego harbor.

Additional details and tickets can be found here: https://greenflashsupperclub.eventbrite.com/