Greenroom Writing Workshop

Since 2009 So Say We All has hosted Greenroom Writing Workshops: free, open, generative, creative writing workshops that provide writers of all experience levels a kind, supportive, and challenging community in which to meet, write, and better one another. All Greenrooms are structured around a topic and include periods for discussion, generative free-writing, and opportunities to share aloud.

This evening will give you a chance to test out some ideas for your next storytelling piece or your next novel... anything!

NEW DAY AND LOCATION FOR 2019 - Kava Collective on the first Wednesday of every month!