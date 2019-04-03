Greenroom Writing Workshop

Kava Collective 1731 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103

Long Story Short is an improvised storytelling show where everyone is welcome. Anyone who signs up and is randomly selected tells a true, 5-minute story related to the show’s theme, without notes… and receives the glory and love of the audience for it!

April’s theme is “Remember When...?” You can use this opportunity to test out your story for April's VAMP, or tell a completely standalone tale. As long as it’s true, on theme, and 5 minutes or less, the mic is all yours!

Suggested donation $5.

Kava Collective 1731 University Avenue, San Diego, California 92103
Talks & Discussions, Workshops
