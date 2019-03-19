Gretchen Rubin: Outer Order, Inner Calm

Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Gretchen Rubin to discuss her new book, "Outer Order, Inner Calm." Rubin is the "New York Times" bestselling author of "The Four Tendencies," "Better Than Before," and "The Happiness Project."

This is a ticketed event at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for information or visit www.warwicks.com for tickets.