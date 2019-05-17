Groove Brunch for Dinner with Charles + Dinorah and You & Yours Distillery

Everybody loves a good brunch, but why should the mornings get to have all the fun? On Friday, May 17th Charles + Dinorah at the Pearl Hotel is teaming up with You + Yours Distilling Co. to keep the brunch vibe going all night with their Brunch for Dinner event. Think the weekend Groove Brunch, with all the groovy tunes and poolside glory, just a little later. Get ready to dive in to a night where not only can you indulge on Charles + Dinorah’s crave worthy brunch like Chef Andrew Santana’s nutella french toast or chilaquiles rojos, but also brunch classic cocktails crafted by bar master TJ Majeske and three specialty libations by You + Yours Distilling Co. For more information, and to snag your reservation, visit thepearlsd.com/dining or call 619.226.6100. Reservations are required and going fast.