The Grossmont College Literary Arts Festival is a weeklong event organized by the English Department’s Creative Writing program that highlights poetry, memoirs, literature, student writings and more, and also is an opportunity to hear writers from across the country talk about their inspirations and struggles putting pen to paper. All events will be held in Griffin Gate, Bldg. 60, and are free and open to the public.

Self-published Author Panel at 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Monday, April 22, features local writers Ronald Preston Clark, Vera Sanchez.

“New Voices” student reading at 7 - 8:15 p.m., Monday, April 22, that will feature exceptional creative writing students reading and performing their works.

Author Marilyn Chin reads from her newest collection from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 23. Chin is the author of five collections of poetry on themes of Asian-American feminism and bicultural identity.

Russian-born poet Ilya Kaminsky, who is deaf, reads from his new collection, “Deaf Republic,” with poems awarded the coveted Pushcart Prize, from 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

Third Annual Student Poetry Slam Competition hosted by local writer, musician, DJ and performance poet Gill Sotu at 2 - 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

Author and advocacy journalist John Gibler reads from his fourth creative non-fiction title, “Torn from the World: A Guerilla’s Escape from a Secret Prison in Mexico,” from 7-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

“Why Literature Matters” student/faculty panel at 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Thursday, April 25, where students and faculty will discuss the potential of literature to inspire change and cultivate humanity.

Authors Anthony Swofford and Christa Parravani and 2019 Student Writing Contest Awards at 7 - 9 p.m., Thursday, April 25. Swofford, author of the 2004 bestseller, “Jarhead,” is joined at the reading by his wife, Christa Parravani, an internationally exhibited photographer whose title, “Her: A Memoir,” is a raw and captivating account of her identical twin’s rape and subsequent death from a drug overdose. Before the readings, the winning entries of the Student Writing Contest will be recognized.