Groth Winemaker Dinner at JRDN Restaurant

Join Groth Winemakers at JRDN Restaurant for a night of thoughtfully paired wine, locally sourced food and good company. Chef David Warner and his team have collaborated with Napa winemakers to bring wine enthusiasts a four-course dinner thoughtfully paired with Groth favorites. Start off sipping on a crisp 2018 Sauvignon Blanc paired with Grilled Spot Prawns. As the night goes on, winemakers will introduce their specialty, a 2014 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon paired with a Lamb Porchetta.

Rooted in the Napa Valley town of Oakville, Groth Vineyards and Winery is family owned and dedicated to producing the best wine a vintage will allow. Specializing in Cabernet Sauvignon and Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, they take pride in the belief that if they make great wine, success will follow.

Pricing is $100 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (858) 270-2323 or visit https://www.t23hotel.com/play/events/groth-wine-dinner/.