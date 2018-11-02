Coterie Chamber Orchestra & Chorus Presents Medelssohn's Symphony No. 2 Hymn of Praise

Other Date:

Nov 4, 2018, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

WHERE:

Shiley Theatre, Camino Hall, University of San Diego

5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110 San Diego, CA 92110

The Greater San Diego Music Coterie opens its season with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 2, “Hymn of Praise”, with soloists Irene Marie Patton, soprano and Dan Decker, tenor. Also in the program are Beethoven’s “Wellington’s Victory” and Mozart’s “Overture to the Abduction from Seraglio.” Concert repeats at 2 p.m., on Sunday, November 4, also in Shiley Theatre. Please contact Dr. Angela Yeung at ayeung@sandiego.edu for program updates or check our website for more information and advance ticket information: http://gsdmusicoterie.org.

University of San Diego offers free campus parking after 7 p.m. on Friday.

Price: $5 - $10

$10 general, $8 seniors, $5 students