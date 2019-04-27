Guided Hike at Eagle Peak Ranch

We invite you to join the San Diego River Park Foundation for a moderate 4.5 mile hike through Eagle Peak Ranch, a 454 acre open space preserve. You will hike toward an iconic peak with breathtaking views of Boulder Creek, Cuyamaca Peak, and the San Diego River Gorge! This is your chance to explore a pristine nature preserve (not usually open to the public) with a River scientist!

Come enjoy a beautiful day in nature and see for yourself why the San Diego River is worth preserving!

You must wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring at least 3 liters of water. Sun protection and a sack lunch or snack is highly recommended.

Eagle Peak Ranch is about 1.5 hours by car from central San Diego. The preserve is located on Eagle Peak Road 3 miles before the intersection of Pine Hills Road and Eagle Peak Road. Special instructions on access and parking at the preserve will be provided upon RSVP. Carpool available.

RSVP is required. To be added to the RSVP list, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380.

www.sandiegoriver.org