Guided Hike to El Cajon Mountain Preserve "El Cap"

Join the San Diego River Park Foundation in a strenuous but extremely beautiful hike to the River Park Foundation’s El Cajon Mountain Preserve near the summit of El Cajon Mountain. Hikers will learn about the local ecology, the Preserve’s conservation value and species found on the preserve including golden eagles and coast horned lizards all while enjoying amazing vistas and views from the Cuyamacas to the Ocean. This hike is considered one of the most difficult hikes in San Diego County so be prepared for a 12 mile round trip hike with multiple elevation changes totaling 4,100 feet. (The last 2 miles you'll be hiking in the SDRPF's El Cajon Mountain Preserve, which is normally not open to the public).

Hikers will meet at the El Capitan Open Space Preserve Trailhead (13775 Blue Sky Ranch Rd, Lakeside, CA 92040) at 7:30am. Bring 3 liters of water, lunch and trail snacks.

THIS IS A HIGH-INTEREST EVENT WITH LIMITED SPACE. To be added to the RSVP list, please contact steffani@sandiegoriver.org or (619) 297-7380.