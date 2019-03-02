Guinness World Book Record: Largest Partner Yoga Class

San Diego Yoga Festival is happening in Imperial Beach, California on March 2 + 3, 2019 for its third year. This fun and healthy event provides thousands of people non-stop yoga, meditation, and holistic health classes along with unique Southern California experiences (including yoga on skateboards and free surf lessons) right on the beach in Imperial Beach, California.

Last year, with over 4,000 participants over 4 days, the festival set the record of holding the largest meditation class in San Diego. This year the festival is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record for the “largest partner yoga class.” There needs to be 2,548 people in this class to break the record. The Mayor will join for the class, and the festival is asking for as many people as possible to come out to make history in San Diego! The class is beginner-friendly, fun and open to all, no yoga experience needed! Bring a partner/some friends or come solo! It’s a perfect opportunity to meet new people, have fun and do something healthy on your Saturday morning. The class will be right on the beach! Only $5 or free with a SDYF ticket!