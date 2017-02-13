Guys Night Valentine’s Day Shopping Event at GRACEDBYGRIT

Show your lady some love this Valentine’s Day with women’s workout apparel from GRACEDBYGRIT. The Solana Beach-based high-performance women’s athletic apparel company will host a men’s shopping night on Monday, Feb. 13 with exclusive in-store deals and beers for shoppers. It’s okay to wait until the last minute to get your Valentine’s Day gifts with GRACEDBYGRIT’s guys night.

Feel the love with 30 percent off select styles, available in-store only. GRACEDBYGRIT will offer a special discount on the purchase of any two tops and one bottom from their complete collection of workout apparel. GRACEDBYGRIT’s line includes everything from quick-dry tank tops to fleece-lined leggings and accessories.