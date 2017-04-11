GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture

American songwriter and rapper GZA/Genius is a founding member of the hip -hop group Wu-Tang Clan. The group's clever wordplay, twisted humor and innovative production techniques provided them with platinum-level success. GZA has appeared with his fellow Clan members' solo projects, and since the release of his critically acclaimed album Liquid Swords, has maintained a successful solo career. The event is free and open to the public and is presented by the Beautiful Arts Club and Department of Classics and Humanities at SDSU.