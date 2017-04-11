GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture
Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union 5500 Campanile Dr., San Diego, California 92115
American songwriter and rapper GZA/Genius is a founding member of the hip -hop group Wu-Tang Clan. The group's clever wordplay, twisted humor and innovative production techniques provided them with platinum-level success. GZA has appeared with his fellow Clan members' solo projects, and since the release of his critically acclaimed album Liquid Swords, has maintained a successful solo career. The event is free and open to the public and is presented by the Beautiful Arts Club and Department of Classics and Humanities at SDSU.
Info
Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union 5500 Campanile Dr., San Diego, California 92115 View Map
please enable javascript to view