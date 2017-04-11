GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture

to Google Calendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00 iCalendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00

Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union 5500 Campanile Dr., San Diego, California 92115

American songwriter and rapper GZA/Genius is a founding member of the hip -hop group Wu-Tang Clan. The group's clever wordplay, twisted humor and innovative production techniques provided them with platinum-level success. GZA has appeared with his fellow Clan members' solo projects, and since the release of his critically acclaimed album Liquid Swords, has maintained a successful solo career. The event is free and open to the public and is presented by the Beautiful Arts Club and Department of Classics and Humanities at SDSU.

Info

Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union 5500 Campanile Dr., San Diego, California 92115 View Map

College Area

Visit Event Website

619-594-5186

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00 iCalendar - GZA: On Race, Globalization and Hip-Hop in American Culture - 2017-04-11 12:00:00