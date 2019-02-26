Habib Koité & Bassekou Kouyate at ArtPower at UC San Diego

One of Africa’s most recognized musicians, Mali’s pop icon Habib Koité has a deep and varied musical vocabulary, blending Afro-pop with jazz, rock, and even classical. His intimate vocal delivery blends beautifully with both the modern and ancient musical traditions from which he derives his inspiration. Koité is joined by Bassekou Kouyate, Malian musician and master of the ngoni, a traditional African lute. Time Out says, “Ngoni virtuoso Bassekou Kouyate can make notes bend like light rays in the desert heat.”

Together, Koité and Kouyate exemplify the shared experience associated with the historical, cultural, and unifying properties of Malian music. Kouyate’s comfort in a vast array of musical settings actively complements Koité’s presence, resulting in a spirited collaboration that brings innovation and a sense of unity.