Celebrate Halloween at San Diego’s famous haunted hotel on Saturday, October 27. Wear your best costume and join us for the 8th annual, adults-only, Hallo-wine & Spirits® Party full of spooky surroundings, great eats, drinks and dancing until you drop! This year’s theme is Legendary Screams from the Silver Screen. Party-goers are encourage to use #DelHallowine at the event. All attendees must be 21+ (no exceptions). There is a separate Kids Halloween Party during the event.