Hallo-wine & Spirits Party
Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118
Celebrate Halloween at San Diego’s famous haunted hotel on Saturday, October 27. Wear your best costume and join us for the 8th annual, adults-only, Hallo-wine & Spirits® Party full of spooky surroundings, great eats, drinks and dancing until you drop! This year’s theme is Legendary Screams from the Silver Screen. Party-goers are encourage to use #DelHallowine at the event. All attendees must be 21+ (no exceptions). There is a separate Kids Halloween Party during the event.
