Halloween Cruise on Mission Bay

Celebrate Halloween with a spooky party cruise on the sparkling waters of Mission Bay! Party-goers can enjoy multiple floors of drinks specials, live DJs, and lighted dance floors, accompanied by stunning views of the bay. Costumes are encouraged!

The party boards the William D. Evans at 8:30 p.m. at the Bahia, with two additional stops at the Catamaran at 10:00 p.m. and the Bahia at 10:30 p.m. The final stop is at the Bahia at 12:00 a.m. Complimentary public parking is available in Ventura Cove.

Purchase your tickets on Groupon for a special offer!

https://www.groupon.com/deals/bahia-belle-sternwheeler-2