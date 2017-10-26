The Halloween Party by Q International School

to Google Calendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00

Q International School 1500 State Street , San Diego, California 92101

You are all invited to the BEST International Halloween Party in Little Italy, San Diego!

You will enjoy:

- LIVE Music with DJ Studder

- Snacks and Kombucha Bar

- Spooky Decorations

- Club Atmosphere with Special Lights and Effects

- Costume Contest - Win a Samsung Galaxy Tablet!

Info
Q International School 1500 State Street , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Little Italy
to Google Calendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Halloween Party by Q International School - 2017-10-26 19:00:00