The Halloween Party

Join us for THE BEST INTERNATIONAL HALLOWEEN PARTY on Friday, October 26! (18+ Event)

🎃 Live DJ Set with Christian De La Torre

🎃 FREE Snacks and Mocktails

🎃 Costume Contest to win a Samsung Galaxy Tablet!

🎃 Afterparty at Parq with FREE Admission (21+ Only)

Tickets are on sale NOW! $5 Pre-sale | $15 at the door