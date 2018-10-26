The Halloween Party

to Google Calendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00

Q International School 1500 State Street , San Diego, California 92101

Join us for THE BEST INTERNATIONAL HALLOWEEN PARTY on Friday, October 26! (18+ Event)

🎃 Live DJ Set with Christian De La Torre

🎃 FREE Snacks and Mocktails

🎃 Costume Contest to win a Samsung Galaxy Tablet!

🎃 Afterparty at Parq with FREE Admission (21+ Only)

Tickets are on sale NOW! $5 Pre-sale | $15 at the door

Info
Q International School 1500 State Street , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Music
Downtown, Little Italy
619-450-2224
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Halloween Party - 2018-10-26 19:00:00