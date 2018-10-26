The Halloween Party
Q International School 1500 State Street , San Diego, California 92101
Join us for THE BEST INTERNATIONAL HALLOWEEN PARTY on Friday, October 26! (18+ Event)
🎃 Live DJ Set with Christian De La Torre
🎃 FREE Snacks and Mocktails
🎃 Costume Contest to win a Samsung Galaxy Tablet!
🎃 Afterparty at Parq with FREE Admission (21+ Only)
Tickets are on sale NOW! $5 Pre-sale | $15 at the door
Info
Q International School 1500 State Street , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Music
Downtown, Little Italy