Liberty Station will host the annual Halloween at the Station celebration in partnership with Arts District Liberty Station, San Diego Comic Art Gallery, Comickaze Comics, Books, and More and Liberty Public Market on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 12 to 4 p.m. in the North Promenade at Liberty Station. The community is invited to enjoy the daytime festivities including trick-or-treating throughout the district, music and live entertainment, an arts and crafts project presented by Monart School of the Arts, spooky games and an inflatable obstacle course presented by Kid Ventures, a Hollywood car show and more! The event will also feature live music performances presented by the Recreational Music Center and a Hollywood car show with classic cars from famous blockbuster films parked in the North Promenade. With candy bags in tow, families can explore the corridors of Liberty Station and pop into local businesses and shops that will be opening their doors for trick-or-treating.