Warwick's will host Hampton Sides as he discusses and signs his new book, "On Desperate Ground: The Marines at the Reservoir, the Korean War's Greatest Battle." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.