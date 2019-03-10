Hands of Peace “Seasons of HOPE” Benefit

Hands of Peace will spread hope and inspiration for a more peaceful world, at its annual San Diego Benefit – Seasons of HOPE – on Sunday March 10, at the Hilton Del Mar. The event will raise funds for the teen leadership program, which empowers American and Middle Eastern high school students to be leaders of change in their communities – by finding their voices as leaders, overcoming stereotypes and learning skills that are necessary for working toward peace.

Hands of Peace was born in the Chicago suburbs 16 years ago, and over the years has expanded its efforts to break down the walls of conflict in the Middle East and throughout the world. 2014 the program expanded to San Diego. The annual Summer Program brings together young people of widely varied backgrounds, many of whom come from areas deeply divided by conflict and violence, and helps them forge a connection and find common ground, beginning with three weeks of dialogue sessions, educational activities, community organizing workshops and team-building outings. The Middle Eastern participants live with local host families.

The Seasons of HOPE Benefit will feature a powerful short film made by a Hands of Peace participant, as well as two program alumni sharing how the experience transformed their lives and helped shape their journeys of volunteerism and activism over the past several years. The speakers are 2006 Israeli participant Maor Yehiel, who now lives in Haifa, and 2011 Palestinian participant Mohammed Atira, who now lives in the Palestinian West Bank. Atira has received the Hands of Peace Rooftop Consciousness Award, which recognizes outstanding program alumni who exemplify a higher level of thinking about “the other” and demonstrate this level of consciousness in their daily lives.

Seasons of HOPE is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on March 10 at the Hilton Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014. The evening includes gourmet appetizers and dinner, a signature drink, non-hosted bar, Magical Mystery Wall, Wine Pull, live and silent auctions, and the opportunity to connect with Hands of Peace alumni and hear from the featured speakers. Early-bird tickets are available for $150 per ticket ($160 after March 2) at www.handsofpeace.org.