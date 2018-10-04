Hank Green
Shiley Theatre 5998 Alcala Park, Camino Hall, USD campus, San Diego, California 92110
Warwick's and USD's College of Arts and Sciences will host Hank Green as he discusses his new book "An Absolutely Remarkable Thing." Green is the co-creator of Crash Course, Vlogbrothers, and SciShow. This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available at www.warwicks.com. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.
