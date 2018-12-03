Hanukkah Celebration & Menorah Lighting

Celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah with an early evening Menorah Lighting at Liberty Station! In partnership with the Chabad Centers of Pacific Beach and Downtown, Liberty Station will host a Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting in the Central Promenade on Monday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. Bring family and friends to enjoy a night of celebration, live entertainment, photo opportunities, and more! Guests are invited to partake in an evening of ice skating at the Rady Children’s Ice Rink after the Menorah Lighting—tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children.