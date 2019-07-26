Start your weekend off the right way with Saint Archer’s Party in the Plaza at Del Mar! Enjoy half-off all of Del Mar’s carefully-crafted signature cocktails and a special Saint Archer small batch brew unique to Del Mar during Happy Hour Fridays from 2 - 6 p.m. Then stay for live musical performances throughout the evening, ending with the Friday headliner performance starring some of the music industry’s biggest artists.

Come welcome the weekend with a delicious Del Margarita, a cool ocean breeze and all the sights, sounds and thrills of the racing season.

For more information, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/TGIF.