Happy Hour Fridays
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Start your weekend off the right way with Saint Archer’s Party in the Plaza at Del Mar! Enjoy half-off all of Del Mar’s carefully-crafted signature cocktails and a special Saint Archer small batch brew unique to Del Mar during Happy Hour Fridays from 2 - 6 p.m. Then stay for live musical performances throughout the evening, ending with the Friday headliner performance starring some of the music industry’s biggest artists.
Come welcome the weekend with a delicious Del Margarita, a cool ocean breeze and all the sights, sounds and thrills of the racing season.
For more information, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/TGIF.