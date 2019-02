Happy Hour PopUp Shop & PlayDate

Looking for something FUN to do after nap time or school pickup? Come Socialize, Shop, & Play At Our NEW Happy Hour Playdate! Join us Thursday Feb 28 from 3-6pm at Park 101, Carlsbad!

Our PopUp Shop & Playdate is bringing you 12 Local Vendors! Park101 also offers Happy Hour Menu & Drink Specials from 3-6pm. Free Crafts for the kiddos, Face Painting, & The Cotton Candy Machine will be spinning too!

Please drink responsibly.

Shop Local & Play!

Arbonne jilliennefeather.arbonne.com

Face painting www.instagram.com/facepaintingbyclaudiatripp/

Woodring Designs www.etsy.com/shop/woodringdesigns

Scentsy www.MelissasMelts.Scentsy.us

Dot Dot Smile www.dotdotsmile.com/michelebaranski

Wee Likey www.weelikey.com

Bad Parent Club www.etsy.com/shop/Badparentsclub

Imperfect Produce imperfectproduce.com

Kip's - Allergy Friendly Snacks www.lovekips.com

Ketones Fitphillips.experienceketo.com

Of Pure Essence www.doterra.com/US/en/site/ofpureessence

Holden Timeless Beauty www.HoldenTimelessBeauty.com

Macaroni Kid Carlsbad https://carlsbad.macaronikid.com

