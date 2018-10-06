As the birth of her son drew near, Sara Gaviria realized something crucial— there were plenty of books about dealing with a new baby during that trying first year, but there was precious little information about managing her own body and emotions. Her answer—to write the book herself. Topics include:

· What no one (seriously, no one) tells you about the postpartum period,

· How to approach eating & exercise (without saying goodbye to chocolate),

· The Mommy Dress Code and how to stop breaking it,

· How to remain mindful through the madness of the first year,

· Why “finding your passion” is more than just a buzz phrase,

· And more!