La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
As the birth of her son drew near, Sara Gaviria realized something crucial— there were plenty of books about dealing with a new baby during that trying first year, but there was precious little information about managing her own body and emotions. Her answer—to write the book herself. Topics include:
· What no one (seriously, no one) tells you about the postpartum period,
· How to approach eating & exercise (without saying goodbye to chocolate),
· The Mommy Dress Code and how to stop breaking it,
· How to remain mindful through the madness of the first year,
· Why “finding your passion” is more than just a buzz phrase,
· And more!