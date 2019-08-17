Chula Vista is gearing up to bring you the summer celebration of a lifetime! This year’s annual Chula Vista HarborFest returns on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10 AM to 6 PM in Bayside Park (near the Chula Vista Marina). Grab your friends, family, or furry companion to explore HarborFest’s most exciting features: 3 stages of music to dance the day away, water activities for the aqua lovers, pet parade to showcase the cutest lineup of furry models, green initiatives to save our planet, exotic automobile displays for the car lover in you, Lucha Libre Wrestling to get rowdy, a food truck alley to quench your hunger, and a vibrant art exhibition with breathtaking ocean views as a backdrop.

Returning once again in 2019 and curated by the Chula Vista foodie community, HarborFest will welcome the region’s best chefs and artisanal spirits to the Taco, Spirits and Craft Beer Revolution. This delicious showdown is the only part of this exciting event that will charge for entry. The Taco, Spirits, and Craft Beer Revolution features dozens of delectable tacos and scrumptious spirits battling out to be named Best of the Fest by voting attendees!

HarborFest was made for families! The Discovery Zone will keep the young (and young at heart) entertained all day with tons of interactive activities, arts and crafts, and even free kayaking and paddle board lessons! The Discovery Zone also provides an opportunity to learn about the seaside ecosystem with educational exhibits and live animals from The Living Coast Discovery Center.

Sip on a HarborFest Margarita as you shake, shake, shake it to live music across 3 stages: Latin Beats Stage, HarborFest Main Stage, and the This Is Chula Community Stage! Margs not your thing? Head to the Champagne, Rosé, and Wine Tasting area while soaking up the sun and listening to lively beats and playing lawn games! HarborFest 2019 is sure to be one for the books so mark your calendar for August 17, and head to Chula Vista for a day of FREE fun and memories on the waterfront! For more information, please visit www.cvharborfest.com, email HarborFest@mcfarlanepromotions.com, or call (619)233-5008.